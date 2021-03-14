$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 371,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,385. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 196.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.