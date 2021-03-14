$0.87 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,120 shares of company stock valued at $340,190 over the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. 74,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

