$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,966.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,064. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.