$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,966.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,064. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.