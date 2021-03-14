$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $72.75. 239,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

