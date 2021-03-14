0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $125.53 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035671 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

