0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $375,354.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.