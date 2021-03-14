$1.11 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.14. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,172,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

