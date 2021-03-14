$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

