$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $16.70 on Friday. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

