-$1.82 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,754.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. 1,451,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

