$12.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report sales of $12.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $48.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.