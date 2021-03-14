$12.46 EPS Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post $12.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $4.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $62.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $645.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.97 and a 200 day moving average of $583.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $663.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.