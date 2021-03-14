12Ships Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.60 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $75.85 million and $19.60 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

TSHP is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953,034,116 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

