12Ships (TSHP) Trading 33.1% Higher This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $73.67 million and $24.59 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 12Ships

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953,963,409 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

