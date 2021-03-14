147,310 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Purchased by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Verso makes up approximately 2.7% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned 0.44% of Verso as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verso by 465.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,398. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $512.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

