14,906 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $88.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.