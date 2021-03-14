14,906 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $88.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

