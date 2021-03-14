$171.73 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce sales of $171.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $162.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $671.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

