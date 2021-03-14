18,374 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.