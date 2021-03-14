193,058 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $455.05 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

