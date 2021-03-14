19,485 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KOD opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

