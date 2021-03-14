1inch (1INCH) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $565.61 million and approximately $101.20 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00006577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,354,849 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

