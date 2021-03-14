1inch Trading Down 1.6% This Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, 1inch has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00006572 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $572.12 million and approximately $118.19 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,341,463 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

