1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $28.83 million and approximately $55,873.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 143.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00075928 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00152307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.