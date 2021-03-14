1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Down 45.6% in February

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISOL remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 1mage Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

