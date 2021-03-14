1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $13,782.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00638552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036053 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

