244,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614,970 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 67,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 354,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 239,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.78. 4,341,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.78.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.