26,570 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of MU opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

