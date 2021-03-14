$27.67 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $27.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $28.00 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $107.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.83 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

Several research analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.