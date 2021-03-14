$276.79 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post sales of $276.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.09 million. GDS posted sales of $174.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

