304,000 Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAACU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,009. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

