$332.24 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce $332.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.80 million. Azul reported sales of $632.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

