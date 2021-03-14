37,900 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,210,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of PATK opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

