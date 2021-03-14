40,254 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 16,342,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,602,086. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

