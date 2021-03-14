$432.69 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $432.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $868.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

