$472.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report sales of $472.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $507.38 million. Ares Management reported sales of $429.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,256 shares of company stock valued at $30,828,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

