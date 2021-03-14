4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 11th total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,245,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,326,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 65,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,895. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

