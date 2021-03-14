4NEW Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $15,456.78 and $3,233.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

