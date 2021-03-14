51,000 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after buying an additional 68,233 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $174.16 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.