5,655 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.