$578.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $578.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.70 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $472.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,530. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

