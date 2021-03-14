58,384 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,088,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

