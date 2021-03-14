$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $60.20 million. DMC Global posted sales of $73.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $272.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,577 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

BOOM opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -172.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

