600,000 Shares in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHSEU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHSEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

