$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $650.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 74.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $166.16 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

