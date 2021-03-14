$70.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post sales of $70.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

