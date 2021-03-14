7,241 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

