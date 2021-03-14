88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.81 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for approximately $135.90 or 0.00224230 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00443755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00061408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00508430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 329,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,296 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

