89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

