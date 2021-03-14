89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.