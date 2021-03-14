9,747 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

