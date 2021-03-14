A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of A10 Networks worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 105,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $61,211. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.83 million, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.